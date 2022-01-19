Canadian Pacific Railway statement on 20-year mark of Minot train derailment

MINOT, N.D. – Your News Leader asked Canadian Pacific Railway if they wanted to comment 20 years after the Minot Train Derailment, and they sent us the following statement:

“The CP family’s thoughts are with the Minot community as we reflect on the tragic events of 20 years ago. We are committed to safe and responsible operating practices in the communities where we live, work, and operate. Safety is foundational to everything we do, and, for the past 15 years, CP has been the safest railroad in North America.”

