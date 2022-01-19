Burleigh County Sheriff runs for re-election

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Sheriff Kelly Leben will be running for re-election to the office of Burleigh County Sheriff. He says he’s prioritized safe communities and safe schools in his first term and hopes to continue to “serve to protect.”

Wednesday, Leben released a statement saying: “We have faced many challenges during my service as your Sheriff. Many of the threats were known to us, but issues arising from the pandemic were new and required skill and commitment to overcome.”

He says he feels there is more to do with the department and within the community. He hopes to continue building relationships and programs within Burleigh County, efficiently and responsibly using taxpayer dollars, and ensuring staff can serve to the best of their abilities.

