Bismarck High School girls’ basketball team’s ‘Hygiene Hype’ campaign collects donations to help fellow students

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s easy for kids and adults to take simple items we use every day for granted.

We assume there will always be deodorant, soap and other hygiene products in our bathroom cupboard when we need them, or we’ll have money to go purchase what we need.

But for many kids, it isn’t that easy.

Now the good news.

One high school basketball team is working to make sure those necessitates are available to everyone at their school for free.

RiRi Namio depends on this little closet in the basement of Bismarck High School for things many people take for granted.

“My parents are really hard workers. So, I have to help them out. Sometimes I get products here or some clothes or food,” said Namio, a freshman at BHS.

There is a little bit of everything in the BHS Closet: clothing, shoes, food, hygiene items and more. All available to all students for free.

“Kids are aware of it and they’re utilizing it. That’s what we want. We want them to know it’s open and available for everyone,” explained BHS counselor Julie Berg.

This space originally started as a food pantry, but over the years has grown to include many other items students might need.

“It’s nice. It helps a lot of people,” said Adrianna Laselute, a freshman at BHS.

“If I were to spill something on myself or if I needed feminine products, I can always just ask one of my teachers, and I can come down and get what I need,” added Neysa Fernandez, also a freshman at BHS.

“It is a way that we can make people feel comfortable we can provide for them things that they don’t have. So, they can just feel like they’re taken care of and that they’re loved and they’re part of our family,” said Melissa Hill, an aide at Bismarck High School.

The shelves don’t stay filled for long.

“It’s used every day,” said Berg.

That’s why each year, the Bismarck High School girls’ basketball team helps stock these shelves, with their annual Hygiene Hype campaign. Boxes of donated items are starting to roll into the school. They’re hoping for even more by the end of the week, which means these shelves will be filled with things students like Namio need the most.

If you’d like to donate, you can bring items to Friday’s game at Bismarck High or drop off at the school anytime. You can also shop online; they’ve set up an Amazon wish list.

You can find that link and more information about Hygiene Hype on the BHS Girls Basketball Facebook page.

