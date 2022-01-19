Advertisement

Benson County woman sentenced to 20 years in prison for murder

Kayla Thumb
Kayla Thumb(KFYR)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENSON COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A Benson County woman has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for stabbing a man to death in Maddock more than a year ago.

Authorities received a report of a stabbing at 703 2nd Street #1 in Maddock just before 4:30 a.m. on December 21, 2020. The Benson County Sheriff found 33-year-old Monte Herman, Jr. in an apartment with multiple stab wounds. Herman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kayla Thumb was found at the apartment and a knife believed to be used in the stabbing was found in the kitchen sink.

Thumb was taken to the North Dakota Women’s Correctional and Rehabilitation Center in New England, North Dakota, to serve out her sentence.

With good behavior, the judge says she can get out in ten years.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bismarck Barnes and Noble moving from its South 7th Street location
Pulse oximeter
ND patients turned away at hospitals amid omicron surge
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
Allison Guthmiller
Case against St. Anthony woman accused of stealing $300,000 from elderly dismissed without prejudice
Joshua Badhawk
Mandan man accused of assaulting a woman at Morton County business

Latest News

Fitzroy Matthew, of York Scaffold, climbs on the controversial equestrian statue of President...
Removal begins of Theodore Roosevelt statue headed for Medora
COVID behind bars
Coronavirus spikes in correctional facilities across North Dakota
Bismarck High School girls’ basketball team’s ‘Hygiene Hype’ campaign collects donations to help fellow students
Co-op to receive power from largest wind farm in ND