Benson County woman sentenced to 20 years in prison for murder

BENSON COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A Benson County woman has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for stabbing a man to death in Maddock more than a year ago.

Authorities received a report of a stabbing at 703 2nd Street #1 in Maddock just before 4:30 a.m. on December 21, 2020. The Benson County Sheriff found 33-year-old Monte Herman, Jr. in an apartment with multiple stab wounds. Herman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kayla Thumb was found at the apartment and a knife believed to be used in the stabbing was found in the kitchen sink.

Thumb was taken to the North Dakota Women’s Correctional and Rehabilitation Center in New England, North Dakota, to serve out her sentence.

With good behavior, the judge says she can get out in ten years.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.