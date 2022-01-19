Advertisement

5G towers to be reviewed following aviation concerns

By Joel Crane
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Verizon and AT&T are turning on 5G towers around the country Wednesday in the culmination of a year-long process. The new wireless service, which will provide faster internet speeds to more than a hundred million Americans by the end of the year, has garnered some concern from airports.

So much, in fact, that Verizon and AT&T announced they’ll delay opening towers near airports. Cities in North Dakota weren’t included in the initial rollout. Even so, Aeronautics Commission Director Kyle Wanner says there needs to be 100% certainty of safety if the technology is to proceed.

“The main concern with 5G is the frequency it operates on. It’s very close to the same frequency that the altimeters utilize on these aircraft. Which allows the pilots to know what altitude the aircraft is at. And so, our aviators need to know that there aren’t any disruptions and that they have the accurate information of the computer. Just being a hundred feet off could be disastrous,” said Wanner.

Wanner says there’s no reason to be concerned. And although the North Dakota Aeronautics Commission isn’t working with the Federal Aviation Administration on this, they are appreciative of the further research being done to protect those who spend time in the sky.

