17-year-old gets perfect score on SAT

Apurva Mishra managed to get a perfect score on his SAT exam. Every single question, he answered correctly.
By Brittany Hope
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 8:00 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DAVIS, Calif. (KCRA) – Only a “fraction of a percentile” of SAT test-takers achieve a perfect score, according to the College Board, which administers the exam.

A senior from Davis Senior High School in California recently accomplished the feat.

Apurva Mishra, 17, has his own typical teenage imperfections – including a disheveled room.

His chemistry teacher says he’s been caught falling asleep in class, but his parents have plenty of room for forgiveness, because how could a teenager be perfect?

But Mishra managed to get a perfect score on his SAT exam. Every single question, he answered correctly.

Mishra said he prepared when he had free time, but that’s fleeting as he’s the vice-captain of the robotics team and student body president.

His dad said he’s so proud of his son.

His older brother, a junior at Harvard, is feeling the competition.

Copyright 2022 KCRA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

