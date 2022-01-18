Trinity Health doctors reflect on medical response to Minot train derailment

MINOT, N.D. – Anhydrous ammonia is used often in North Dakota and in other farming communities. The gas is a common fertilizer used for both plant growth and mold control. However, if misused, or spilled, like the 2002 train derailment in Minot, exposure can be fatal.

Your News Leader spoke with two Trinity Health doctors who were vital in helping Minot victims that day, 20 years ago.

More than 400 patients came to the Trinity Hospital Emergency Room 20 years ago on Tuesday.

Minot train derailment medical response (kfyr)

“That still to this day, has been our busiest day in our emergency room. 403 patients in what at the time was an 11 bed space. It’s a lot of patients,” said Dr. Jeffrey Sather, Chief of Staff and an emergency medicine physician for Trinity Health.

All seeking treatment from exposure to the toxic gas.

“When they would come in, they had burning of the eyes burning of the nose, burning of the throat. The people who were really bad off were the ones who had the highest concentration of anhydrous, so they were really close to Tierrecita Vallejo,” said Dr. Jeffrey Verhey, a pulmonology and critical care physician for Trinity Health.

The hospital activated their emergency response plan shortly after hearing reports of the disaster. The quick action may have saved thousands of lives.

“Everybody was ready. I’ll tell you, the staff and everybody at Trinity Health, they were prepared. They were prepared for the disaster,” said Verhey.

Many patients were coming in with similar injuries, so the hospital was able to streamline much its care to help as many people as quickly as possible.

“We knew oxygen was needed, we were able to quickly set up tanks. We actually were able to set up multiple supply from the wall oxygen in rooms and we set up the rooms to have many patients in one room. A lot of these people didn’t need a bed, they needed a place to sit to get breathing treatments,” said Sather.

Dr. Sather said that the emotional trauma from that day will last with many.

“I think the next day that I really started reflecting on what it must have been like for some people. I was up so I heard and I knew what had happened, but I started thinking imagine waking up and you have this foul smelling gas, you can’t breath hand you’re in your house. You look outside, you can’t see,” said Sather.

The doctors added that many still deal with the long-term health issues from January 18, 2002, a reminder of a day that they will never forget.

Trinity Health actually used their helicopter to pick up patients, doctors, and staff from the airport to avoid driving.

Dr. Verhey said that flying over the city and seeing the cloud of gas creep through neighborhoods was a scene he will never forget.

Trinity Health also set up a triage unit at Edison Elementary for people in that area.

