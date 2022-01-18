Sanford to build new cancer center in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Sanford Health announced Tuesday they will begin construction on a new cancer center later this month.

The new 14,000-square-foot facility will include 18 exam rooms, an infusion pharmacy, a specialty boutique, and 25 private, semi-private and open infusion bays.

Those involved in the project say it will enhance Sanford’s patient care.

“You’ve seen a significant number of folks that now are staying in Bismarck or close to it, that are coming from western North Dakota to Bismarck that can stay in Bismarck for their care. And you need state of the art facilities to provide that. So, this will raise the bar,” said Mike Salwei, executive director of Sanford Health in Bismarck.

The Sanford Cancer Center is expected to be completed by late fall 2022. Sanford’s areas of expertise include breast cancer, head and neck cancer, leukemia, osteosarcoma, lung and pancreatic cancer.

