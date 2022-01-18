Advertisement

Public search for missing Katelynn Berry in Sidney announced

Katelynn Berry
Katelynn Berry(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIDNEY, M.T. – The Richland County Sheriff’s office announced they are asking for volunteers to effort a citywide search of Katelynn Berry.

The department says anyone interested in volunteering will need to check in at the Richland County Fire Station at 8 a.m. on Thursday, January 20th and it could last up to six hours. Officials with the Sidney Police Department, who are assisting in organizing the search, said severe weather has delayed opportunities.

“At this time, we’ve had some warmer weather. We have most of the snow cleared, so we’re taking advantage of this break in weather that we’ve had recently,” said Mike Kraft, Sidney police chief.

“There’s no evidence to indicate that we’re going to locate her, but I want to be sure that she had not succumbed to the elements of bad weather. If she’s out here, we can find her. That’s my hope,” said John Dynneson, Richland County sheriff.

Katelynn’s father, Hank Berry was notified that a search would be conducted prior to the announcement.  He said he understood what this search could mean.

“We’re not going door-to-door trying to look at people’s basements for her. This is going to be an outdoor search of trying to find her body, which is not what I would hope for,” said Berry.

Anyone interesting in searching or with any questions is asked to call the Sidney Police Department at 406-433-2210.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hope Sisk welcomes baby Elliot Hope Sisk into the world on her birthday
Gov. Burgum sick, State of the State Address postponed
Bismarck Barnes and Noble moving from its South 7th Street location
Generic graphic of police lights
UPDATE: Rollover crash near Tappen, ND leaves one man dead
Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard

Latest News

Dickinson firefighter
Off-duty Dickinson firemen help save man’s life at rec center
Sanford Health
Sanford to build new cancer center in Bismarck
On the front lines of the derailment
New Town superintendent, district part ways
New Town School superintendent, district part ways
Audit petitioners in Williston
Audit petitioners announce they have enough signatures to force a state audit of Williston Basin School District