Public search for missing Katelynn Berry in Sidney announced

SIDNEY, M.T. – The Richland County Sheriff’s office announced they are asking for volunteers to effort a citywide search of Katelynn Berry.

The department says anyone interested in volunteering will need to check in at the Richland County Fire Station at 8 a.m. on Thursday, January 20th and it could last up to six hours. Officials with the Sidney Police Department, who are assisting in organizing the search, said severe weather has delayed opportunities.

“At this time, we’ve had some warmer weather. We have most of the snow cleared, so we’re taking advantage of this break in weather that we’ve had recently,” said Mike Kraft, Sidney police chief.

“There’s no evidence to indicate that we’re going to locate her, but I want to be sure that she had not succumbed to the elements of bad weather. If she’s out here, we can find her. That’s my hope,” said John Dynneson, Richland County sheriff.

Katelynn’s father, Hank Berry was notified that a search would be conducted prior to the announcement. He said he understood what this search could mean.

“We’re not going door-to-door trying to look at people’s basements for her. This is going to be an outdoor search of trying to find her body, which is not what I would hope for,” said Berry.

Anyone interesting in searching or with any questions is asked to call the Sidney Police Department at 406-433-2210.

