PRCA Rodeo Standings

(kfyr)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - I’m sure he’d be the first to tell you it’s very early in the season, but anytime you’re number one in the world standings it’s a big deal. Mandan’s Ty Breuer is the number one bareback rider in the World P.R.C.A. right now.

Other local athletes in the top-12 this week are: Golden Valley’s Coleman Entze in bull riding, plus Riley Reiss of Manning and Glen Ullin’s Cameron Morman in steer wrestling.

The top-15 at the end of the regular season qualify for the National Finals.

