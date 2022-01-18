PRCA Rodeo Standings

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - I’m sure he’d be the first to tell you it’s very early in the season, but anytime you’re number one in the world standings it’s a big deal. Mandan’s Ty Breuer is the number one bareback rider in the World P.R.C.A. right now.

Other local athletes in the top-12 this week are: Golden Valley’s Coleman Entze in bull riding, plus Riley Reiss of Manning and Glen Ullin’s Cameron Morman in steer wrestling.

The top-15 at the end of the regular season qualify for the National Finals.

