Off-duty Dickinson firemen help save man’s life at rec center

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Two Dickinson firefighters saved a man’s life Monday night while off-duty.

Deputy Chief Mark Selle says he and others were playing basketball at the recreation center in Dickinson when the man passed out. Selle says he and a doctor on the court immediately started to assess the man and move him to a safe area.

After 911 was called and it was announced on the gym’s PA system, another fireman in the gym came to help with CPR.

He says the entire department is trained on CPR and starting it early helped save the man’s life.

“He was really confused right away, I’ve been in communication with him today and he’s very thankful for what we did for him,” said Mark Selle, Dickinson Fire Department deputy chief. “He wants to come say, ‘thank you,’ in person, but he’s got other issues to deal with at this time, but I’m glad we were there to help.”

Dusty Grouslak is the other fireman who helped at the scene.

Selle says being trained on CPR is a useful skill to have, whether you’re a first responder or not.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.