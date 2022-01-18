Newly formed committee looking to fundraise an outdoor pool for Williston

WILLISTON, N.D. - A group in Williston is looking to bring back an old community attraction to the city: an outdoor pool.

A “pool action committee” is working together with the Williston Community Builders to make the dream a reality. This week, the builders donated $200,000 to the committee, bringing their total amount to $467,000 since the middle of last year. With plans estimated to cost $7.5 million, they are optimistic about seeing more contributions come in throughout the year.

“I’m confident that this donation from the Williston Community Builders gets the ball rolling and really starts making waves with donations in the community,” said Emily Ramage-Geltel.

“(I’m) fully confident in this community. It just blows me away every year how generous it is,” said Amanda Colebank.

Their goal is to have the pool ready for the summer of 2024 or 2025.

Anyone interested in donating or pledging can visit the Williston Community Builders website or the Williston Outdoor Pool Facebook Page.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.