New Town School superintendent, district part ways

NEW TOWN, N.D. – The New Town School Board parted ways with superintendent Beth Zietz, who had been placed on administrative leave in November due to an investigation into her handling of multiple situations.

Interim Superintendent Marc Bluestone, Sr., told Your News Leader that the board “separated amicably” with Zietz on Friday, Jan. 14.

The school board voted to put Zietz on leave amid questions over Zietz’s actions after a student reportedly brought a weapon to school.

At the time of the decision, Zietz told the board she was involved with two other ongoing investigations.

Your News Leader reached out to Zietz, who provided the following statement:

“Sometimes superintendents and school boards are not a good fit. This is one of those times. I wish the New Town students and staff nothing but the best. I appreciate the board’s efforts regarding an amicable separation.”

Bluestone said he will serve as interim superintendent through the rest of the school year, and the board will make a decision on advertising the position next month.

Related content:

New Town Public School superintendent placed on administrative leave

New Town School Board names Marc Bluestone, Sr. interim superintendent

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.