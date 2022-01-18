KMOT to recognize 20-year mark of Minot Train Derailment with special Evening Report

MINOT, N.D. – Tuesday, January 18, marks 20 years to the day of one of the major incidents in the history of the city of Minot—the derailment of a train carrying anhydrous ammonia.

One man was killed and more than 300 people were injured in the incident that prompted an investigation from the National Transportation Safety Board and sparked discussion on railway safety.

On Tuesday’s Evening Report on KMOT, we will look back on the response to the derailment, both from law enforcement and from doctors, and how the incident impacted the community.

