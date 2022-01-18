Illinois DAPL ruling leaves uncertainty for expansion plans, Bakken producers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - An Illinois Appellate Court’s ruling against expanding the capacity of the Dakota Access Pipeline forces state regulators to go back to the drawing board for their petition, leaving uncertainty for producers.

The court vacated approval of doubling its capacity from 570,000 barrels per day to 1.1 million last week, saying the Illinois Commerce Commission needs to make adjustments in considering the public need for expansion and the safety and environmental records of Sunoco, who is subcontracted for parts of the pipeline. While it won’t affect current operations, officials say operators in the Bakken will need to keep a close eye on what’s next.

“If you’re a producer looking at long-term plans for the Bakken or other fields, if you’re looking at multi-year decisions, those are things that all get written down as concerns,” said Justin Kringstad, North Dakota Pipeline Authority Director.

The Illinois Commerce Commission will have 11 months to modify and resubmit their permit.

