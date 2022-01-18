On the front lines of the derailment

MINOT, N.D. – When an emergency hits, first responders have the job of leaving their families to be on the front lines for their city.

Your News Leader sat down with some of Minot’s policemen to hear their stories from Jan. 18, 2002.

Twenty years is a career ago for many first responders. We found a few at the Minot Police Department that were on the street and on the phone that infamous day.

“It was crazy, it was scary. The things that happened that night, that people went through that night, were terrible and there was really no good answer we could give them,” said Capt. Jason Sundbakken, Minot.

“It was much more dangerous to try to leave than to shelter in place. I think that was the hardest thing was having to tell people to stay put,” said Capt. Justin Sundheim, operations commander.

Those we talked to were part of SWAT at the time and were called in to support other roles at the department. Some ended up on administrative lines taking the overflow 911 calls.

“People just didn’t know what to do; just trying to give them that basic advice in how to keep themselves safe,” said Sundheim.

Now-Chief John Klug ended up there for part of the day as well, and when the cloud stretched toward downtown concerns were raised at the station.

“I don’t think there was ever consideration of how good your air handling system would have to be in an emergency setting, because it was about at the breaking point for what we could tolerate. " said Klug.

He says they ran shifts to allow some staff to go find fresher air, while keeping the phones manned.

“It’s a bad feeling when you’re calling 911 or you’re calling the police department and you can’t get through, or you’re getting a busy signal. I know that even though there were a number of calls, there were still some that just didn’t go through.” said Sondheim.

Out on the streets, officers were trying to direct traffic away from the affected area.

“We experienced one individual driving out of the cloud with his front bumper hanging off. He ran into something, but wasn’t going to stop to... he was just escaping,” said Sundbakken.

While they were on the job, some worried about their own families that they left to serve the city.

“I had a family, so you have little kids that you have to think about. So I’m trying to put that out of my head not knowing what exactly is happening,” said Klug.

They worked with little sleep the night before and ran through the next afternoon to get the job done.

The commanders we talked to added that the officers of Minot now carry more protective gear that they can use if a similar situation happens in the Magic City.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.