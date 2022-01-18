Advertisement

Fresh off sweep, Bobcats’ McLean named Central Division Star of the Week

(Bismarck Bobcats)
By Neil Vierzba
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After having a big weekend in the Bismarck Bobcats series against Aberdeen, forward Jake McLean was named Central Division Star of the Week.

McLean had four points in the two wins, which included three goals and an assist.

Overall, McLean currently leads the Bobcats in scoring with 30 points in 34 games played.

His teammate goalie Oskar Spinnars Nordin was given the 2nd star of the week.

Semi collides with snow plow on I-94 near Jamestown

