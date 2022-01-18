DSU’s Courtney Olson earns 2nd North Star Player of the Week Honor

DICKINSON, ND (KFYR)- Another North Star player of the week honor for Mandan native and current Blue Hawk Courtney Olson as she earned the award on Monday.

This past week, Olson averaged 24 points and 6 rebounds as Dickinson went 1-1.

She also had a season high 29 points in an 84-65 win over Waldorf.

This was Olson’s 4th time in her career she has taken home the honor.

