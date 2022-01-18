Advertisement

Class B Basketball Polls as of 1/17/22

Class B Basketball Poll
Class B Basketball Poll(KFYR)
By Neil Vierzba
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 9:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The boys from Four Winds-Minnewauken and the girls from Kindred are the number one ranked Class-B Basketball teams in the state according to the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association.

Boys:

1. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (16) 7-0 160 1

2. Kindred 7-1 135 2

3. North Border 7-0 132 3

4. Enderlin 7-3 96 4

5. Ellendale 7-0 95 6

6. Central Cass 8-0 78 8

7. Powers Lake 8-0 60 9

8. Flasher 10-1 47 5

9. Thompson 6-2 24 NR

10. Bowman County 8-1 17 NR

Others receiving votes: Hazen (6-2), LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (4-1), Hillsboro-Central Valley (4-4), North Star (8-1), Dunseith (5-3), Shiloh Christian (6-2), Standing Rock (6-1), Surrey (8-1).

Girls:

1. Kindred (15) 12-0 159 1

2. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (1) 12-0 145 2

3. Central Cass 10-1 110 3

4. Rugby 11-0 107 4

5. Grafton 9-2 103 5

6. Garrison 12-0 71 7

7. Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 12-0 60 8

8. Thompson 8-2 48 9

9. Linton-HMB 10-2 46 6

10. Bowman County 10-1 18 NR

Others receiving votes: Shiloh Christian (10-4), LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (9-1), Langdon-Edmore-Munich (8-2), Hatton-Northwood (11-1).

