City of Stanley without power, other outages in Mountrail, Williams counties

STANLEY, N.D. – More than 820 Montana-Dakota Utilities customers in Stanley are without power as of 11:20 a.m. Monday, according to the MDU website.

The site indicates the whole town is impacted by the outage. According to the website, outages are also being reported in Ross and Tioga.

Your News Leader is working to determine the cause of the outages, as well as the timetable for power to be restored.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.