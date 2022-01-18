Advertisement

Bismarck Public Schools postpones several games due to high winds

(Source: Raycom)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Public Schools athletic office says due to the high winds, blowing snow, reduced visibility and no travel being advised around Minot, Tuesday’s Century vs. Minot basketball games (boys’ in Bismarck, girls in Minot) along with the Legacy vs Minot boys’ hockey game in Minot, are being postponed – TBD.

