Advertisement

Asteroid to zoom by Earth in close, safe encounter

A huge asteroid is set to pass closely by Earth Tuesday afternoon.
A huge asteroid is set to pass closely by Earth Tuesday afternoon.(Source: NASA)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 7:50 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A large asteroid is set to fly by Earth Tuesday afternoon.

NASA’s Center for Near Earth Object Studies said the object, named 7482 (1994 PC1), will pass within about 1.2 million miles of the planet.

The asteroid, estimated to be a kilometer wide, is moving at 47,000 mph.

NASA calls it a “potentially hazardous asteroid” because of its “potential to make threatening close approaches to the Earth.”

Scientists don’t expect it to hit Earth, but NASA predicted it’s the closest an asteroid will come for the next two centuries.

Amateur astronomers should be able to spot it with a small telescope.

NASA is also tracking it via its Eyes on Asteroids website, and people can also watch the Virtual Telescope Project’s livestream beginning at 3 p.m. Eastern.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Hope Sisk welcomes baby Elliot Hope Sisk into the world on her birthday
Gov. Burgum sick, State of the State Address postponed
Generic graphic of police lights
UPDATE: Rollover crash near Tappen, ND leaves one man dead
Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard
Snow so far this meteorological winter (yellow means that it's a long-term climate observing...
Halfway through meteorological winter: colder and snowier than normal for most

Latest News

10PM Sportscast - 1/17/22
10PM Sportscast - 1/17/22
Cracker Barrel to pay $4.3 million to a Tennessee man after serving him sanitizer.
Cracker Barrel ordered to pay $4.3 million after serving Tennessee man sanitizer
More than a dozen vehicles were found beneath the surface of Lake Whitney, and two vehicles...
Dozens of vehicles found in Texas lake during search for man missing 20 years
Cracker Barrel to pay $4.3 million to a Tennessee man after serving him hand sanitizer.
Cracker Barrel to pay man $4.3 million for serving Tennessee man sanitizer