‘About 200 samples an hour’: Coronavirus testing continues to rise in Stark County

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Dickinson health official says the number of positive coronavirus cases and the number of tests being done continues to rise.

Sherry Adams says more people are getting tested because they’re feeling really sick.

Adams says this is due to a spike in Coronavirus cases and a record year of flu cases. This week, her team has also noticed cases within various workforces in the area.

“Cars have been in and out of the street even so we made additional lines to accommodate people,” said Sherry Adams, Southwestern District Health Unit. “We are doing about 200 samples an hour, 250 samples an hour trying to accommodate everybody that comes in.”

She encourages people to stay home if they’re feeling sick and utilize the area’s free coronavirus testing.

Times and locations can be found on Southwestern District Health Unit’s website, https://swdhu.net/.

