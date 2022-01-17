UMary and UTTC celebrate “Life and Dignity Week” with mid-winter Powwow

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The University of Mary held a Mid-winter powwow with the United Tribes Technical College to kick off “Life and Dignity Week.”

UMary’s Life and Dignity week starts off with the powwow, and concludes with the March for Life event at the state and nation’s capitals.

The event aims to help students understand the value of different cultures and human life.

The annual event has come back this year after being cancelled previously due to COVID-19.

“I think there’s a great benefit to it. First of all, I used to come to the powwow back when they had it in the 70′s, and I danced and I sang here, we come from a powwow family. So it’s great to see it back, for one thing,” said United Tribes Technical College president Dr. Leander McDonald.

They plan to hold another Powwow next year.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.