Advertisement

Tornado victim’s family sues Amazon over warehouse collapse

The family of a delivery driver who died last month when a tornado collapsed the Amazon...
The family of a delivery driver who died last month when a tornado collapsed the Amazon warehouse in central Illinois where he worked has filed a wrongful death lawsuit (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson).(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The family of a delivery driver who died last month when a tornado collapsed the Amazon warehouse in central Illinois where he worked has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

The Madison County action Monday on behalf of Austin McEwen, 26, claims that Amazon failed to warn employees of dangerous weather or provide safe shelter before a tornado slammed the Edwardsville facility Dec. 10, killing McEwen and five others.

McEwen’s parents, Randy and Alice McEwen, allege that Amazon administrators knew severe weather was imminent but had no emergency plan nor evacuated employees from the fulfillment center.

It is believed to be the first legal action taken in response to the deaths.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic graphic of police lights
UPDATE: Rollover crash near Tappen, ND leaves one man dead
Thieves have been raiding cargo containers aboard trains nearing downtown Los Angeles for...
Thieves raiding rail cargo containers in Los Angeles
Meat processing
Small processors are in need of a rendering facility
New Orleans Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on I-10 West near Airline Highway...
Semi collides with snow plow on I-94 near Jamestown
(Generic Picture Source: Pixabay)
Commercial Bee Supply opens in Hettinger to serve top US honey states

Latest News

Martin Luther King Jr. — pastor, civil rights leader, one of the most beloved figures in the...
On MLK Day, King III implores Senate to act on voting rights
Law enforcement teams stage near Congregation Beth Israel while conducting SWAT operations in...
Texas rabbi says he, 2 hostages escaped synagogue standoff
In this photo provided by the Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Russia's Foreign Minister...
Russia denies looking for pretext to invade Ukraine
NASA said “citizen scientists” used its data to spot a new planet that's about the size of...
NASA: ‘Citizen scientists’ spot Jupiter-like planet