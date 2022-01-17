The search for Bismarck-Mandan’s biggest trees

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two women have been looking for the biggest trees in Bismarck-Mandan. The project started as a fun quarantine activity, and they revealed the results at the Heritage center today.

Susan Wefald and Nancy Willis said amongst the local trees, the biggest Linden tree is on 4th Street and the biggest Green Ash is on Laforest Avenue. Their inspiration comes from “The Overstory” by Richard Powers, a story about people’s relationships with trees. Willis said she hopes their project sparks residents to look for new species and see if their trees are even bigger.

“It was just so much fun doing this, that I hope that that sparks them to look, and maybe even find other species later on that we might want to look at,” said Willis.

There is an online tour of these champion trees located on the Bismarck Forestry website.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.