Omicron’s high rate of infection means more children are hospitalized with COVID than ever before

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - At a Department of Health town hall last week, infectious disease experts expressed concern about children getting infected with omicron.

According to infectious disease physician Dr. Paul Carson, children still fair better against omicron than adults generally. However, since omicron can be more than three and a half times more infectious than the Delta variant, hospital admissions in children are more than twice as high as they were for the Delta wave last fall.

“Most of those pediatric hospitalizations are in that 0-4 year-old age group, and those children aren’t eligible for vaccination, which probably explains why they were the highest group being hospitalized. And of those children that are eligible for vaccination, about 91% of the hospitalizations in children that are occurring recently are in the unvaccinated. 91%,” said Dr. Carson.

Although hospitalizations in children have more than doubled from previous waves, the numbers are significantly lower than older age groups. Dr. Carson says to know for sure if a sick child has COVID-19, the best bet is to get them tested.

