Advertisement

Omicron’s high rate of infection means more children are hospitalized with COVID than ever before

Child at hospital
Child at hospital(CNN)
By Joel Crane
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - At a Department of Health town hall last week, infectious disease experts expressed concern about children getting infected with omicron.

According to infectious disease physician Dr. Paul Carson, children still fair better against omicron than adults generally. However, since omicron can be more than three and a half times more infectious than the Delta variant, hospital admissions in children are more than twice as high as they were for the Delta wave last fall.

“Most of those pediatric hospitalizations are in that 0-4 year-old age group, and those children aren’t eligible for vaccination, which probably explains why they were the highest group being hospitalized. And of those children that are eligible for vaccination, about 91% of the hospitalizations in children that are occurring recently are in the unvaccinated. 91%,” said Dr. Carson.

Although hospitalizations in children have more than doubled from previous waves, the numbers are significantly lower than older age groups. Dr. Carson says to know for sure if a sick child has COVID-19, the best bet is to get them tested.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandan man accused of keeping stolen $84,000 enters not guilty plea
Generic graphic of police lights
Rollover crash near Tappen, ND leaves one man dead
A Williston man is in custody after officers say he received packages of fentanyl disguised as candy
New Orleans Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on I-10 West near Airline Highway...
Semi collides with snow plow on I-94 near Jamestown
Hannah McMillin
Woman accused of murdering her son to reinstate Alford plea

Latest News

Powwow
UMary and UTTC celebrate “Life and Dignity Week” with mid-winter Powwow
Generic graphic of police lights
Rollover crash near Tappen, ND leaves one man dead
(Generic Picture Source: Pixabay)
Commercial Bee Supply opens in Hettinger to serve top US honey states
Hunter harvest surveys
ND Outdoors: hunter harvest surveys