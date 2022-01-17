Natural gas customers may be paying more for home heating this winter

MINOT, N.D. – Heating your home during the winter in North Dakota is a necessity and those who use natural gas have more than likely noticed a price hike this season.

The natural gas industry is still playing catch up after the winter storm last February that impacted Texas, resulting in thousands of people losing power and heat, all of which caused price increases.

“This storm in Texas was part of that problem last year so with the pandemic and other things, everything has had price increases and pressure so we are hoping things normalize in the short run,” said Tony Grindberg, Xcel Energy’s principal manager in North Dakota.

Grindberg said that it’s hard to predict when prices will level off, but remains hopeful that in the next few months customers may see a decrease in their heating bills.

