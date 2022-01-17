Hope Sisk welcomes baby Elliot Hope Sisk into the world on her birthday

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - You might have noticed our very own Hope Sisk missing in action the past few days, and we want to introduce you to the much welcomed reason for her absence.

Meet Elliot Hope Sisk, the newest member of the Sisk family.

The 8 pound 12 ounce baby girl was born on Jan. 16, and shares a birthday with her mom.

Hope and Elliot are both doing well. And Hopes daughter, Lucy, is excited to be a big sister.

