COVID: 16.7% 14-day avg.; 6,955 total active; 52.5% fully vaccinated

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update(KFYR-TV)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As of Monday 1/17, North Dakota’s 14-day rolling average positivity rate is 16.7%. In total, there have been 155,496 confirmed cases and 2,047 total deaths attributed to COVID-19 in North Dakota. 139 are currently hospitalized due to COVID with 20 ICU beds occupied. 6,955 cases remain active. 55.4% of North Dakota’s population has received at least one vaccine dose with 52.5% reported as fully vaccinated. There have been 996,521 total vaccine doses administered in North Dakota.**

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 4.8%. **Data is updated weekly.

For a full breakdown of the COVID-19 numbers visit the North Dakota Department of Health Coronavirus Dashboard.

