Advertisement

$1.51 million grant to aid older adults in Lisbon and rural Morton County

(MGN)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - NDSU Extension has received a three-year, $1.51 million grant to start a pilot program called Aging in Community (AIC). It’s a project designed to help older adults in rural North Dakota.

The project will be piloted in Lisbon and rural Morton County (Glen Ullin and Hebron areas) areas that have a high density of adults over age 60. Organizers say that it will improve the quality of life and protect dignity for older adults that wish to remain in their homes.

“Maybe grandma can stay at home, but sometimes she forgets to turn off the stove. We can plug in a little adapter for her stove so her granddaughter gets a text every time she turns it on or off. Maybe it’s help with literacy. Maybe we have some vision changes and we need to make sure folks have a reader in their home,” said Kayla Sanders, program coordinator for North Dakota’s Aging in Community Project.

The focus of the project will be two prong: to connect senior citizens with resources to live at home longer, and to connect them with reliable transportation.

They have identified needs in these communities that include help with Medicaid, heating, pharmacy plans, literacy, and vision changes.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic graphic of police lights
UPDATE: Rollover crash near Tappen, ND leaves one man dead
Thieves have been raiding cargo containers aboard trains nearing downtown Los Angeles for...
Thieves raiding rail cargo containers in Los Angeles
Meat processing
Small processors are in need of a rendering facility
New Orleans Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on I-10 West near Airline Highway...
Semi collides with snow plow on I-94 near Jamestown
(Generic Picture Source: Pixabay)
Commercial Bee Supply opens in Hettinger to serve top US honey states

Latest News

Gov. Burgum sick, State of the State Address postponed
Natural gas customers may be paying more for home heating this winter
Snow so far this meteorological winter (yellow means that it's a long-term climate observing...
Halfway through meteorological winter: colder and snowier than normal for most
Hope Sisk welcomes baby Elliot Hope Sisk into the world on her birthday