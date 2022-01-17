$1.51 million grant to aid older adults in Lisbon and rural Morton County

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - NDSU Extension has received a three-year, $1.51 million grant to start a pilot program called Aging in Community (AIC). It’s a project designed to help older adults in rural North Dakota.

The project will be piloted in Lisbon and rural Morton County (Glen Ullin and Hebron areas) areas that have a high density of adults over age 60. Organizers say that it will improve the quality of life and protect dignity for older adults that wish to remain in their homes.

“Maybe grandma can stay at home, but sometimes she forgets to turn off the stove. We can plug in a little adapter for her stove so her granddaughter gets a text every time she turns it on or off. Maybe it’s help with literacy. Maybe we have some vision changes and we need to make sure folks have a reader in their home,” said Kayla Sanders, program coordinator for North Dakota’s Aging in Community Project.

The focus of the project will be two prong: to connect senior citizens with resources to live at home longer, and to connect them with reliable transportation.

They have identified needs in these communities that include help with Medicaid, heating, pharmacy plans, literacy, and vision changes.

