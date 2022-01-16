Advertisement

Small processors are in need of a rendering facility

Meat processing
Meat processing(KFYR)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 8:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – What happens after all of the usable meat is harvested from a cow?

Smaller processors in North Dakota pay someone to take the leftover parts like the heart, lungs, and other organs because there is no facility nearby to handle them and the cost adds up.

With the Biden Administration’s new plan to give more than $1 billion in funding to independent processors across the country, New Salem processor Ben Murphy said he hopes that the state will be able to set up their own rendering plant to help cut costs.

“It would be great to have one even in like Aberdeen that can share both states or a Bismarck that’s close enough to where producers, the medium size producers, in South Dakota can use it,” said Murphy.

Large meat corporations like Tyson or JBS have their own rendering facilities so they do not have to pay additional fees to render unused meat.

