North Dakota’s first arson dog introduced to sniff out accelerants

ND Arson Dog
ND Arson Dog(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 8:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For years, dogs have been used to track scents invisible to the human nose in efforts to aid law enforcement. In North Dakota, K-9s have been trained to filter through odors to detect drugs and other chemicals. Their noses, 10,000 times more powerful than humans, help search areas and zero in on contraband.

Now, one special dog has been added to North Dakota’s team. He’s not sniffing out drugs but is specifically trained to work arson cases.

Lee, a 2-year-old black lab that’s partnered with a Bureau of Criminal Investigation agent, detects accelerants in suspected arson and in suspicious fires. Arson dogs are able to detect accelerants too small for even machines to pick up.

Lee has been used twice since graduating last month from training school in Virginia. He is the only arson dog in North Dakota.

