Commercial Bee Supply opens in Hettinger to serve top US honey states

(Generic Picture Source: Pixabay)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A commercial beekeeping supply business has opened in far southwestern North Dakota that will serve people in three of the top five honey-producing states in the country.

State Department of Commerce officials say Commercial Bee Supply in Hettinger is meant to bolster the beekeeping and other agriculture sectors in the community and region. It is within comfortable driving distance for producers in the Dakotas, Montana and Wyoming.

North Dakota leads the nation in honey production, and together with Montana and South Dakota produced nearly half of all U.S. honey in 2019, according to the Department of Agriculture. The project was backed by local and state incentive programs. It is expected to create 12 full-time jobs.

