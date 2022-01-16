Chili cook-off raises money for Bismarck non-profit
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 7:43 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Local chefs and the Bis-Man Community Food Co-Op raised money for Closet 127, a non-profit helping people recover from unhealthy situations.
Customers ate chili and heard live music from local band the MoonCats while they shopped.
“I love chili, and I also just like the community vibe that the co-op has,” said Jessica Weisz, chili cook.
The Saturday event was the third cook-off the co-op has hosted.
The donations from the event go to a different local non-profit each time.
The co-op plans to do similar events in the future.
