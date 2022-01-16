Chili cook-off raises money for Bismarck non-profit

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Local chefs and the Bis-Man Community Food Co-Op raised money for Closet 127, a non-profit helping people recover from unhealthy situations.

Customers ate chili and heard live music from local band the MoonCats while they shopped.

“I love chili, and I also just like the community vibe that the co-op has,” said Jessica Weisz, chili cook.

The Saturday event was the third cook-off the co-op has hosted.

The donations from the event go to a different local non-profit each time.

The co-op plans to do similar events in the future.

