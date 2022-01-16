Advertisement

Blood supply is decimated by the Omicron variant and other factors

Vitalant is experiencing this shortage, as they say, their blood supply is at a two-year low.
Vitalant is experiencing this shortage, as they say, their blood supply is at a two-year low.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 6:30 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There are currently a handful of public health crises impacting communities across the country, including a national blood shortage.

Vitalant is experiencing this shortage, as they say, their blood supply is at a two-year low. The blood supply has historically been short right after the holiday season, but officials say the growing Omicron variant is preventing people from donating.

Tori Robbins, communications manager at Vitalant, said that blood is still needed in the pandemic.

”If you’re vaccinated or if you’re unvaccinated, that doesn’t affect your ability to donate blood,” Robbins said. “We do follow the CDC guidelines and so we’re asking people to wear a face-covering when they come to our center, or any mobile blood drive to give blood.”

Robbins says severe weather across the country has also contributed to the shortage.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandan man accused of keeping stolen $84,000 enters not guilty plea
Generic graphic of police lights
Rollover crash near Tappen, ND leaves one man dead
A Williston man is in custody after officers say he received packages of fentanyl disguised as candy
New Orleans Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on I-10 West near Airline Highway...
Semi collides with snow plow on I-94 near Jamestown
Hannah McMillin
Woman accused of murdering her son to reinstate Alford plea

Latest News

Powwow
UMary and UTTC celebrate “Life and Dignity Week” with mid-winter Powwow
Child at hospital
Omicron’s high rate of infection means more children are hospitalized with COVID than ever before
Generic graphic of police lights
Rollover crash near Tappen, ND leaves one man dead
(Generic Picture Source: Pixabay)
Commercial Bee Supply opens in Hettinger to serve top US honey states
Hunter harvest surveys
ND Outdoors: hunter harvest surveys