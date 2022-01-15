Advertisement

Woman accused of murdering her son to reinstate Alford plea

Hannah McMillin
Hannah McMillin(KFYR-TV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. - A woman charged with the murder of her one-year-old infant in 2019 has decided to reinstate her Alford plea.

Both 21-year-old Hannah McMillin and 29-year-old Tank McMillin were charged after the infant was found buried under a pile of pillows at a Williston Hotel. Hannah originally pleaded not guilty, but took an Alford plea last year, meaning she claims to be innocent, but acknowledges that there’s enough evidence to convict.

In May, McMillin made a motion to withdraw that plea and this week she made another motion to retake the plea.

McMillian will be sentenced in February.

