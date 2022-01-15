A Williston man is in custody after officers say he received packages of fentanyl disguised as candy

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Williston man has been arrested by Northwest Narcotics Task Force officers after they say he was receiving packages of fentanyl through the mail.

Officers say a tip from FedEx Express regarding a suspicious package led them to arresting 28-year-old Michael Perrault on Thursday. On a search warrant, officers found a package for Perrault containing Starburst candy packages filled with around 100 blue pills. They believe the pills to be fentanyl.

FedEx staff say Perrault was extremely agitated when he was told his package was unable to be delivered at the time. He later picked up the package from officers, who detained him.

Perrault is charged with possession with the intent to deliver fentanyl.

A judge has set his jury trial for May 16.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.