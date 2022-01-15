Advertisement

UND reacts to Catholic organization’s concern about potential gender-inclusive policy

By Joel Crane
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The president of the University of North Dakota hosted a press conference Friday to discuss concerns about a proposed policy raised by the North Dakota Catholic Conference earlier this week.

UND administrators say there’s good reason for the school to implement a new gender-inclusive policy.

“Each student or employee is entitled to be protected from harassment or discrimination. The draft policy is intended to state our support for our LGBTQ+ members, and in particular, to our transgender and non-binary members,” said UND President Andrew Armacost.

The North Dakota Catholic Conference sent a letter to students at Catholic high schools urging parents to take the proposed policy into consideration when searching for colleges.

Part of the letter said: “[The proposed policy] embraces and demands acceptance of a particular ideology about gender and language that is contrary to Catholic teaching and infringes upon free speech and religious rights.”

The Catholic Conference agrees with the University on the matter of prioritizing student safety against harassment. They believe, however, the proposed policy is too broad.

“The intent was to call attention to the constitutional problems as they move forward on this draft so that they could fix it. Because, if the intent of (the policy) is to prevent the harassment of students on campus, that’s laudable. But the policy went well beyond that,” said Christopher Dodson, executive director of the NDCC.

One of the concerns in the letter is about housing: the Catholic Conference expressed concern students could be forced to room with a student of the opposite sex. But, according to President Armacost, that’s not the case.

“This is not true. The draft policy doesn’t discuss the specifics of the housing assignment process. The language of the draft policy is intended to offer assurance that trans and gender non-conforming students will be provided access to housing consistent with their gender identity,” said Armacost.

President Armacost says the Housing office will work with students whose legal sex is different than their gender identity, and that will allow a living arrangement where they’ll be most successful.

After the press conference, the NDCC said that while they appreciated clarification on the housing issue, “Students should not, however, have to rely on receiving an exemption to the on-campus housing policy or requesting a roommate change to ensure that the student is placed with someone of the same sex.”

According to Armacost, the policy won’t be implemented for several months.

After the press conference Friday, the NDCC said in a statement their original letter wasn’t directed at UND, its students, or students’ parents. Rather, it was intended to inform Catholic high school students as they made decisions about college plans.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews from Carson and Elgin responded.
Fire breaks out at service station in Carson, ND
Bismarck man pleads guilty to criminal vehicular homicide for fatal New Year’s Day crash
Hannah McMillin
Woman accused of murdering her son to reinstate Alford plea
Mandan man accused of keeping stolen $84,000 enters not guilty plea
Recreational marijuana sales strong in Montana

Latest News

McKenzie Explosion
Explosion from LACT tank in McKenzie County
Turtle Mountain Schools
Turtle Mountain Community Schools to stick with in-person return Jan. 18
buzzer beater
Maggie beats the buzzer in Jamestown
sports 1-14-22
10PM Sportscast 1/14/22