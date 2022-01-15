UND reacts to Catholic organization’s concern about potential gender-inclusive policy

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The president of the University of North Dakota hosted a press conference Friday to discuss concerns about a proposed policy raised by the North Dakota Catholic Conference earlier this week.

UND administrators say there’s good reason for the school to implement a new gender-inclusive policy.

“Each student or employee is entitled to be protected from harassment or discrimination. The draft policy is intended to state our support for our LGBTQ+ members, and in particular, to our transgender and non-binary members,” said UND President Andrew Armacost.

The North Dakota Catholic Conference sent a letter to students at Catholic high schools urging parents to take the proposed policy into consideration when searching for colleges.

Part of the letter said: “[The proposed policy] embraces and demands acceptance of a particular ideology about gender and language that is contrary to Catholic teaching and infringes upon free speech and religious rights.”

The Catholic Conference agrees with the University on the matter of prioritizing student safety against harassment. They believe, however, the proposed policy is too broad.

“The intent was to call attention to the constitutional problems as they move forward on this draft so that they could fix it. Because, if the intent of (the policy) is to prevent the harassment of students on campus, that’s laudable. But the policy went well beyond that,” said Christopher Dodson, executive director of the NDCC.

One of the concerns in the letter is about housing: the Catholic Conference expressed concern students could be forced to room with a student of the opposite sex. But, according to President Armacost, that’s not the case.

“This is not true. The draft policy doesn’t discuss the specifics of the housing assignment process. The language of the draft policy is intended to offer assurance that trans and gender non-conforming students will be provided access to housing consistent with their gender identity,” said Armacost.

President Armacost says the Housing office will work with students whose legal sex is different than their gender identity, and that will allow a living arrangement where they’ll be most successful.

After the press conference, the NDCC said that while they appreciated clarification on the housing issue, “Students should not, however, have to rely on receiving an exemption to the on-campus housing policy or requesting a roommate change to ensure that the student is placed with someone of the same sex.”

According to Armacost, the policy won’t be implemented for several months.

After the press conference Friday, the NDCC said in a statement their original letter wasn’t directed at UND, its students, or students’ parents. Rather, it was intended to inform Catholic high school students as they made decisions about college plans.

