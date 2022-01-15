Advertisement

Turtle Mountain Community Schools to stick with in-person return Jan. 18

Turtle Mountain Schools(KFYR)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BELCOURT, N.D. – Leadership with Turtle Mountain Community Schools said they will stick with their plan to return to in-person instruction this Tuesday, Jan. 18.

The district had canceled class for all of this week and part of last due to a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases.

District Superintendent Dr. Michelle Thomas-Langan said they have several layers of mitigation in place that make school safe for students and staff, including mask-wearing and distancing.

Also, she said the numbers show that the virus spreads at a lower rate among the schools than in the overall community.

And, she said continued school closure leads to learning loss and impacts the health of the students in other ways.

As of Friday, there are 525 active positive COVID-19 cases in Rolette County, according to the North Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard.

