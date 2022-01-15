Advertisement

Prosecutors plan to refile and add charges against Washburn man accused of raping minor

(kfyr)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WASHBURN, N.D. (KFYR) - Rape charges against a Washburn man have been dropped and will be refiled with additional charges added.

Police say 32-year-old Arron Brewer used a social media account in April and May 2020 under a different name and age to message and meet up with a minor. They say he raped the victim multiple times.

Thursday, district court judge Lindsey Nieuwsma dismissed three gross sexual imposition charges against Brewer and cancelled a felony jury trial scheduled later this month so that the state can refile to include additional charges. Court documents report that during investigation, Bismarck police uncovered evidence of more sexual offenses.

Last June, Brewer pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 20 years, with 15 years suspended for a different rape case against a minor.

