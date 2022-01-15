Advertisement

Pilot, passenger presumed dead in Louisiana helicopter crash

The wreckage was found Friday afternoon and and officials say most of the helicopter was...
The wreckage was found Friday afternoon and and officials say most of the helicopter was submerged in the marsh.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Authorities say a pilot and a passenger are presumed dead after the crash of a helicopter in a south Louisiana marsh.

Authorities in coastal Lafourche Parish say they got a call from a person who saw the helicopter going down Friday morning. The wreckage was found Friday afternoon and and officials say most of the helicopter was submerged in the marsh.

No bodies were immediately recovered as of Friday afternoon.

The Coast Guard said a privately held helicopter operator, Rotocraft Leasing Co., had alerted the agency that the aircraft was overdue with two people aboard.

The company had no immediate statement on the crash.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Williston teacher’s license suspended for remainder of school year following reports of misconduct across multiple districts
Tim Simon
Police violated state law by confiscating Williston reporter’s cell phone
Snowfall forecast Thursday into Friday
Clipper to bring impactful snow for some Thursday evening into Friday | What You Need to Know
Bismarck man pleads guilty to criminal vehicular homicide for fatal New Year’s Day crash
Crews from Carson and Elgin responded.
Fire breaks out at service station in Carson, ND

Latest News

Crews from Carson and Elgin responded.
Fire breaks out at service station in Carson, ND
Empire Builder
Empire Builder route to resume Saturday following week of cancellations
6pm Sportscast 01/14/22
6pm Sportscast 01/14/22
BANDS OF AMERICA
BANDS OF AMERICA