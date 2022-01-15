Advertisement

PHOTOS: Firefighters rescue dog trapped on frozen river

Caption
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (Gray News) – Firefighters in New York found themselves in a much colder situation than usual when they showed up to rescue a dog trapped out on a frozen river.

The Plainville Fire Department had to send out some of their own to rescue a mischievous dog from a frozen river near Syracuse.

They say he got trapped on ice while chasing geese this week.

That’s when his leash got stuck, preventing him from coming back to solid ground.

The firefighters crawled across the ice to get the little guy unstuck and bring him back to safety.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews from Carson and Elgin responded.
Fire breaks out at service station in Carson, ND
Bismarck man pleads guilty to criminal vehicular homicide for fatal New Year’s Day crash
Hannah McMillin
Woman accused of murdering her son to reinstate Alford plea
Mandan man accused of keeping stolen $84,000 enters not guilty plea
Recreational marijuana sales strong in Montana

Latest News

Student moving into college dorm
UND reacts to Catholic organization’s concern about potential gender-inclusive policy
FILE - Alec Baldwin performs emcee duties at the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope...
Official: Alec Baldwin surrenders phone for shooting probe
This image from video provided by Mikey B shows a fire near a New Jersey chemical plant,...
Catastrophe averted as fire near chemical plant is contained
Turtle Mountain Schools
Turtle Mountain Community Schools to stick with in-person return Jan. 18