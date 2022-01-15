Advertisement

North Korea says it test-launched missiles from train

This photo provided on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, by the North Korean government shows a missile...
This photo provided on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, by the North Korean government shows a missile test from a railway in North Pyongan Province, North Korea, on Jan. 14, 2022. North Korea on Jan. 15 said it test-launched ballistic missiles from a train in what was seen as an apparent retaliation against fresh sanctions imposed by the Biden administration. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified.(Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Saturday said it test-launched ballistic missiles from a train in what was seen as an apparent retaliation against fresh sanctions imposed by the Biden administration.

The report by the North state media came a day after South Korea’s military said it detected the North firing two missiles into the sea in its third weapons launch this month.

The launch came hours after Pyongyang’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement berating the United States for imposing new sanctions over the North’s previous tests and warned of stronger and more explicit action if Washington maintains its “confrontational stance.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Williston teacher’s license suspended for remainder of school year following reports of misconduct across multiple districts
Tim Simon
Police violated state law by confiscating Williston reporter’s cell phone
Snowfall forecast Thursday into Friday
Clipper to bring impactful snow for some Thursday evening into Friday | What You Need to Know
Bismarck man pleads guilty to criminal vehicular homicide for fatal New Year’s Day crash
Crews from Carson and Elgin responded.
Fire breaks out at service station in Carson, ND

Latest News

Courtesy Juileta Rowse
Crosby woman starts go-fund-me for Noonan woman affected by December Philippian Typhoon
Hannah McMillin
Woman accused of murdering her son to reinstate Alford plea
Oil prices could increase in the next few months, says Department of Mineral Resources head
The findings in Pima County provide yet another official rebuttal of former President Donald...
No charges for 151 Arizona votes vetted over fraud claims