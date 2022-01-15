Mandan man accused of keeping stolen $84,000 enters not guilty plea

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A Mandan man, accused of cashing a check of stolen money, has entered a not guilty plea.

According to court documents, Cody Guthmiller, 34, was given a check for $84,000 as part of a court-ordered divorce settlement.

Prosecutors say that after Guthmiller received the money, he was alerted that his former wife, Allison Guthmiller, 34, was accused of stealing the money from her grandmother’s account. They argue that Guthmiller should have then turned over the money, against advice from his own attorneys.

Wednesday, district court judge Lindsey Nieuwsma stated that the state had a difficult case to prove but determined there was enough evidence to allow the case to go to trial. Guthmiller’s trial is set for May 3.

Allison Guthmiller, who is charged with exploitation of a vulnerable adult, will be arraigned next Tuesday.

