Advertisement

Mandan man accused of keeping stolen $84,000 enters not guilty plea

(kfyr)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A Mandan man, accused of cashing a check of stolen money, has entered a not guilty plea.

According to court documents, Cody Guthmiller, 34, was given a check for $84,000 as part of a court-ordered divorce settlement.

Prosecutors say that after Guthmiller received the money, he was alerted that his former wife, Allison Guthmiller, 34, was accused of stealing the money from her grandmother’s account. They argue that Guthmiller should have then turned over the money, against advice from his own attorneys.

Wednesday, district court judge Lindsey Nieuwsma stated that the state had a difficult case to prove but determined there was enough evidence to allow the case to go to trial. Guthmiller’s trial is set for May 3.

Allison Guthmiller, who is charged with exploitation of a vulnerable adult, will be arraigned next Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Williston teacher’s license suspended for remainder of school year following reports of misconduct across multiple districts
Tim Simon
Police violated state law by confiscating Williston reporter’s cell phone
Snowfall forecast Thursday into Friday
Clipper to bring impactful snow for some Thursday evening into Friday | What You Need to Know
Bismarck man pleads guilty to criminal vehicular homicide for fatal New Year’s Day crash
Crews from Carson and Elgin responded.
Fire breaks out at service station in Carson, ND

Latest News

Courtesy Juileta Rowse
Crosby woman starts go-fund-me for Noonan woman affected by December Philippian Typhoon
Hannah McMillin
Woman accused of murdering her son to reinstate Alford plea
Oil prices could increase in the next few months, says Department of Mineral Resources head
Water Main Breaks
City of Minot addressing pair of water main breaks