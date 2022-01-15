Maggie beats the buzzer in Jamestown

MINOT, N.D. – With a few seconds left on the clock, the Minot Majettes girls basketball team trusted one player to take the final shot.

Trailing by two points to the Jamestown Blue Jays, eighth grader Maggie Fricke heaved the ball from half court. The buzzer sounded after she released the ball.

“There’s four seconds left, might as well get another shot that could possibly go in than a shot that we don’t get and there’s no chance of it going in. I called for it telling [my teammate] that there’s four seconds left and we got to hurry. She passed it and then I had to quickly shoot it,” said Maggie.

Maggie’s shot swished through the net, leading Minot to a 62-61 victory over Jamestown.

The Majettes are the fifth-ranked team in Class A and will play Bismarck Century at the Magic City Campus on Tuesday.

