Extra COVID-19 testing days in Minot

COVID testing
COVID testing(KFYR-TV)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 7:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – If you are needing to get a COVID test this weekend, you are in luck. The state’s department of health will be offering additional days of COVID testing in Minot.

COVID testing will be offered Jan. 15, 17, and 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Minot Municipal Auditorium.

Testing will be on a walk-in basis and appointments are not needed.

You will have to pre-register however at testreg.nd.gov 

