Explosion from LACT tank in McKenzie County

MCKENZIE COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - No one was injured after a LACT oil and gas holding tank explosion near McKenzie Highway Road 16 early Saturday morning.

Deputy Sheriff Kari Stuart said the McKenzie County Sheriff’s Office, the McKenzie County Emergency Department, the Alexander Fire Department, and the Williston Ambulance Service responded to the scene.

No injuries have been reported to law enforcement.

What caused the explosion is still under investigation.

