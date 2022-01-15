Advertisement

Explosion from LACT tank in McKenzie County

McKenzie Explosion
McKenzie Explosion(KFYR-TV)
By Jasmine Patera
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCKENZIE COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - No one was injured after a LACT oil and gas holding tank explosion near McKenzie Highway Road 16 early Saturday morning.

Deputy Sheriff Kari Stuart said the McKenzie County Sheriff’s Office, the McKenzie County Emergency Department, the Alexander Fire Department, and the Williston Ambulance Service responded to the scene.

No injuries have been reported to law enforcement.

What caused the explosion is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews from Carson and Elgin responded.
Fire breaks out at service station in Carson, ND
Bismarck man pleads guilty to criminal vehicular homicide for fatal New Year’s Day crash
Hannah McMillin
Woman accused of murdering her son to reinstate Alford plea
Mandan man accused of keeping stolen $84,000 enters not guilty plea
Recreational marijuana sales strong in Montana

Latest News

Student moving into college dorm
UND reacts to Catholic organization’s concern about potential gender-inclusive policy
Turtle Mountain Schools
Turtle Mountain Community Schools to stick with in-person return Jan. 18
buzzer beater
Maggie beats the buzzer in Jamestown
sports 1-14-22
10PM Sportscast 1/14/22