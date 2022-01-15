Advertisement

Empire Builder route to resume Saturday following week of cancellations

Empire Builder
Empire Builder(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 8:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHICAGO, Illinois – Amtrak’s Empire Builder route will resume its daily routes across the northern part of the United States Saturday, after weather and staffing issues prompted it to be canceled for a week.

Marc Magliari, a spokesperson for Amtrak, said service resumes with trains departing from Chicago, Seattle and Portland Saturday, and operating the following day in North Dakota and Montana.

The passenger train has seven stops in North Dakota, including Minot and Williston, as well as a few in eastern Montana.

More information on the Empire Builder route can be found here.

Fire breaks out at service station in Carson, ND

Fire breaks out at service station in Carson, ND
6pm Sportscast 01/14/22
BANDS OF AMERICA
TYPHOON SUPPORT