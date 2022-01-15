Empire Builder route to resume Saturday following week of cancellations

CHICAGO, Illinois – Amtrak’s Empire Builder route will resume its daily routes across the northern part of the United States Saturday, after weather and staffing issues prompted it to be canceled for a week.

Marc Magliari, a spokesperson for Amtrak, said service resumes with trains departing from Chicago, Seattle and Portland Saturday, and operating the following day in North Dakota and Montana.

The passenger train has seven stops in North Dakota, including Minot and Williston, as well as a few in eastern Montana.

More information on the Empire Builder route can be found here.

