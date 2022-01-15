Crosby woman starts go-fund-me for Noonan woman affected by December Philippian Typhoon

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last month, a devastating typhoon ravaged the Philippines, causing fatalities and leaving catastrophic damage throughout the country. The impact of that storm reached all the way to Noonan, where one woman’s family was directly in its path. Now, the North Dakota community is coming together to support the victims as the country rebuilds.

This is just some of the damage left by Super Typhoon Rai after it hit the Philippines.

“I was really worried, like, what they were doing? are they ok? where were they hiding?”

That was what Julieta Rowse was thinking as her family braced the storm known has Typhoon Rai. For six days, she heard nothing from them. On December 22 at 2 am, she got word that the family was safe, but now without a roof over her mother’s house.

“I started crying because I really did not expect that they’d still have a house. I was worried about them because I heard that the typhoon was really bad.”

Rowse works as a custodian at the Divide County school. Her friend, Jen Maximo also works there as a speech pathologist. After learning of the news, Maximo decided to create a Go Fund Me account to help Rowse’s family.

“Randy, her husband, and Julieta were some of the first people that helped me out when I arrived here in 2014. They have been nothing but kind souls to me so setting up that page is the least I could do,” said Maximo.

In response, the Divide County community showed their prompt support, with the account passing the $1,000 goal within the first 24 hours.

“I did not expect this to happen to us, so it was like ‘wow,’” said Rowse.

As of January 14th, more than $1,500 has been raised for Rowse, which is equivalent to more than $76,000 in Philippine currency. Rowse said it’s a good start as they rebuild, and she is thankful to live in such a supporting community.

Even though they surpassed the goal, the go-fund-me is still taking donations. You can find the link at https://gofund.me/5712af27

