Advertisement

Crosby woman starts go-fund-me for Noonan woman affected by December Philippian Typhoon

Courtesy Juileta Rowse
Courtesy Juileta Rowse(KFYR-TV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last month, a devastating typhoon ravaged the Philippines, causing fatalities and leaving catastrophic damage throughout the country. The impact of that storm reached all the way to Noonan, where one woman’s family was directly in its path. Now, the North Dakota community is coming together to support the victims as the country rebuilds.

This is just some of the damage left by Super Typhoon Rai after it hit the Philippines.

“I was really worried, like, what they were doing? are they ok? where were they hiding?”

That was what Julieta Rowse was thinking as her family braced the storm known has Typhoon Rai. For six days, she heard nothing from them. On December 22 at 2 am, she got word that the family was safe, but now without a roof over her mother’s house.

“I started crying because I really did not expect that they’d still have a house. I was worried about them because I heard that the typhoon was really bad.”

Rowse works as a custodian at the Divide County school. Her friend, Jen Maximo also works there as a speech pathologist. After learning of the news, Maximo decided to create a Go Fund Me account to help Rowse’s family.

“Randy, her husband, and Julieta were some of the first people that helped me out when I arrived here in 2014. They have been nothing but kind souls to me so setting up that page is the least I could do,” said Maximo.

In response, the Divide County community showed their prompt support, with the account passing the $1,000 goal within the first 24 hours.

“I did not expect this to happen to us, so it was like ‘wow,’” said Rowse.

As of January 14th, more than $1,500 has been raised for Rowse, which is equivalent to more than $76,000 in Philippine currency. Rowse said it’s a good start as they rebuild, and she is thankful to live in such a supporting community.

Even though they surpassed the goal, the go-fund-me is still taking donations. You can find the link at https://gofund.me/5712af27

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Williston teacher’s license suspended for remainder of school year following reports of misconduct across multiple districts
Tim Simon
Police violated state law by confiscating Williston reporter’s cell phone
Snowfall forecast Thursday into Friday
Clipper to bring impactful snow for some Thursday evening into Friday | What You Need to Know
Bismarck man pleads guilty to criminal vehicular homicide for fatal New Year’s Day crash
Crews from Carson and Elgin responded.
Fire breaks out at service station in Carson, ND

Latest News

Empire Builder
Empire Builder route to resume Saturday following week of cancellations
COVID testing
Extra COVID-19 testing days in Minot
A Williston man is in custody after officers say he received packages of fentanyl disguised as candy
Maggie Fricke
Maggie beats the buzzer in Jamestown
Prosecutors plan to refile and add charges against Washburn man accused of raping minor